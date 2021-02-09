SPRINGFIELD – On Monday, February 8th, State Senator Doris Turner called a special meeting of the Executive Committee of the Sangamon County Democratic Party (SCDP). At that meeting she submitted her resignation as County Chair to devote all her time to her new office. Per the SCDP bylaws, 1st Vice Chair Dan Kovats will assume the position of County Chair.

SCDP County Chair Dan Kovats released the following statement:

“I am honored to follow the outstanding work of Doris Turner. She has built up our County Party in a way that has helped us grow our outreach throughout Sangamon County and get Democrats elected. We are stronger today as a County Party than we were ten years ago. That is because of Doris Turner. I am looking forward to continuing her work over the next few months.”

“When State Senator Turner announced her resignation as County Chair, I made it clear to our Executive Committee that I will be only serving a short time as the interim County Chair. We will have a transparent process and we will elect a new County Chair this spring. I will be in contact with the members of our Central Committee to keep them informed on the process. Until then, we have Democrats that we need to get elected on April 6th. That is what I will be focused on.”

County Chair Kovats has been serving as Vice Chair of the Sangamon County Democratic Party since 2012. He first served as 2nd Vice Chair from 2012 – 2016 and as 1st Vice Chair from 2018 till present. In his role as Vice Chair, he oversaw all Sangamon County Democratic campaigns and coordinated Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts on Election Day. He also served as the President of the Sangamon County Young Democrats from 2010 – 2016.

County Chair Kovats currently serves as the Executive Director of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association. Prior to this position, he had served as the Downstate Field Director & Deputy Political Director for US Senator Dick Durbin’s 2014 reelection. He has also served as the Campaign Manager for several local elected officials & candidates including Kristin DiCenso, Scott McFarland, & Rianne

Hawkins. He is also a Trainer for the National Democratic Training Committee.

County Chair Kovats serves as the Precinct Committeeperson for Ball Township 4 in Chatham

