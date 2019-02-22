SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 53, CIVIC MEMORIAL 44: Kourtland Tyus led the way with 19 points, and Anna Hall added 12. But it wasn’t enough, as Sacred Heart-Griffin eliminated the Eagles in the Taylorville sectional final Thursday night at Dolph Stanley Court.

Both Tyus and Hall got into foul trouble in the first half, and it was a big factor in the game.

“If you’ve got two kids that are possible all-staters on the bench for a little bit in the first half, and things aren’t going well anyway, I was really happy to be down six at halftime,” said CM head coach Jonathan Denney. “It’s probably the worst half we’ve played all the time, but I think we played defense decent to keep us close. We talked about pace and pressure at halftime, and I thought that was a big key, but we never seemed to get into it. I don’t know if it’s a case of them doing a good job of handling it, which I thought Sacred Heart had a great game plan. I thought they did a nice job defensively, sagging off a little bit and making us trying to get stuff from the outside. They did a good job on Hall, helping on her. But it’s just a little disappointed with our bread and butter.”

Denney gave credit to the Cyclones for their effort.

“I thought they played with a little more urgency, a little more fire,” Denney said, “and they were pretty good offensively in that third quarter.”

Payton Vorreyrrer led SH-G with 20 points, making five free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

The Cyclones are now 28-6 and advance to the super-sectional at the University of Illinois-Springfield Monday night, going up against Effingham, who defeated Breese Mater Dei Catholic 42-40 in the Salem sectional final. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles finish their season at 29-6.

