Metro-East Lutheran's Kory Loew will be continuing his baseball career at Blackburn College in Carlinville.

Loew has been offered a scholarship that will allow him to attend school nearly tuition-free and he says the school has great academic and athletic programs.

“The coaching staff at Blackburn is also great,” he said. “For me playing at the next level has always been my goal and now that it will happen it is the most exciting thing ever for me.”