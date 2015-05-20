Kory Loew to continue his success in baseball and classroom at Blackburn College
Metro-East Lutheran's Kory Loew will be continuing his baseball career at Blackburn College in Carlinville.
Loew has been offered a scholarship that will allow him to attend school nearly tuition-free and he says the school has great academic and athletic programs.
"The coaching staff at Blackburn is also great," he said. "For me playing at the next level has always been my goal and now that it will happen it is the most exciting thing ever for me."
Loew commended Coach Tim Rhoades and Joel Remfer for their help in getting him there and also Mike Breyman of the Gateway Grizzlies for his hitting help.
The plan is to continue Lowe as a catcher and a corner infielder at Blackburn.
He said he enjoyed meeting the team and players at Blackburn and felt completely comfortable on campus and with the group.
“It’s finally going to happen,” he said of taking the next step and playing baseball in college, which was his goal and dream for after high school.
