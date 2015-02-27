EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has announced that, due to safety concerns, Korte Stadium will not be open for Saturday's men's soccer friendly against Saint Louis FC at 1 p.m. There is no longer an admission charge to attend the game.

Because of the snow and ice, the entire inside portion of the facility will be closed to the general public.

The area outside the facility will be open at spectators' own risk. SIUE apologizes for the late notice.

Article recieved from: siuecougars.com/sports