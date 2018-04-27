Name: Korbyn Marley Sinks

Parents: Scottie Sinks and Keli Newingham of Alton

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Date: April 17, 2018

Time: 1:53 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Porshai Sinks (9)

Grandparents: Larry Newingham, Wood River; Jamie and Lee Nunn, Wentzville, MO; Ginger and Scott Stogsdill, Alton

Great Grandparents: Jack and Tabitha Marshall, Grafton; Loretta Stewart, Jerseyville

 