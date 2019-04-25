TROY - Edwardsville's Abby Korak is off to literally a scorching start in the distances this season.

In the past two meets, she has established school records. She blazed through the field in the Madison County Large Schools Girls Meet Tuesday at Triad with a time of 11:04.05. She cracked the mark of 11:11.13 by Allie Sweatt in 2014. Sweatt eventually became a cross country star at SIUE. Korak broke the 1,600 school mark in a meet previously at the Palatine Invitational last weekend.

Hannah Stuart placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 12:06.58.

Edwardsville got a first and third in the 800 meters, with Maddie Miller winning the race at 2:25.02, and Elise Krone coming in third at 2:31.99, Korak and Miller grabbed the first two spots in the 1,600 meters with times of 5:17.47 and 5:23.63.

In the hurdles, Kymel Bell won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.84 seconds and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, coming in at 49.41 seconds.

In the relays, the 4x100-meter team of Alexis Boykin, Rachel Kubicek, Bell, and Marcie Billings were third with a time of 51.97 seconds, the 4x400-meter team of Kubicek, Emilie Fry, Jaydi Swanson and Hannah Colbert placed third at 4:23.55, and the 4x800-meter team of Krone, Kaitlyn Loyet, Makenna Lueking and Avah Marse finished second at 10:19.33.

In the field events, Brooke Allen and Jailyn Nichols were third and fourth in the high jump, going over at five feet and 4’ 10”, Quianna Johnson placed second in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet even, and Gabby Saye was third in the discus, with a toss of 100’ 6”.

In other highlights, Triad’s Faith Grappenhaus and Lilly Cawvey finished one-two in the high jump with leaps of 5’ 3” and five feet even, Morgan Noyes was second in the pole vault at 8’6”, Denise D’Antonio was third in the long jump at 16’ 2”, Krista Cochran was third in the shot put at 37’ 6”, the 4x800-meter relay team of Sydney Hartoin, Haley Jackson, Samantha Kilzer and Alyssa Kowalski won the race at 10:05.16, Collinsville’s Briani Bacon was second in the 200 meters at 26.37 seconds, and Triad’s 4x200 meter relay team of Grappenhaus, Savannah Viviano, Bailey Grigg and Kyleigh Barton won the race with a time of 1:48.70.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

