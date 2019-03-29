Konkol Leads Discussion on Midwifery at Lewis and Clark
GODFREY – Certified Professional Midwife Jen Konkol gave a presentation entitled “Midwifery: Women’s Choices and Policy” at Lewis and Clark Community College, March 25, as part of Women’s History Month. About 30 attendees took part in the discussion held in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.
This L&C Diversity Council event was presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit www.lc.edu/diversity.