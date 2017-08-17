Name: Kobie Davon Howard

Parents: Laura and Ryan D. Howard, Sr. of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 8:06 AM

Date: August 11, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Dereaun Clay (18); Ryan D. Howard, Jr. (8)

Grandparents: Yvonne Adams, Alton; Darren Howard, Alton;

Marcia Howard, Alton

Great Grandparents: Laura Jones, St. Louis, MO; Geneva Howard, Alton;

Ben Howard, Alton

