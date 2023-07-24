EDWARDSVILLE - Alton High basketball junior-to-be Kobe Taylor will be a key part of the upcoming season as the Redbirds look to turn the corner and show improvement in the basketball program, which has gone a combined 10-48 during the last two seasons, but is ready to have a breakout season in 2023-24.

Taylor, who as a sophomore averaged 4.3 points and 1.1 rebounds-per-game, played well but lost a tough decision to Confluence Academy 44-34 in the recent Edwardsville NCAA Live Showcase event at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Nevertheless, the Redbirds played well and showed vast improvement that will serve them very well in the regular season.

Taylor is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds for his work ethic in the summer.

"I think we can just play harder," Taylor said in a postgame interview. "We did good, but we didn't do good enough. We needed to fight harder, rebound, take care of the ball. We'll be alright."

Taylor does feel that the Redbirds have put much time into helping to improve the program and the effort has definitely shown.

"We've put a lot of time and effort, like, the whole summer," Taylor said. "We don't get out of the gym. I'm glad we've improved a lot from last year. Our record is now already better."

Although the Redbirds finished at 6-25 a season ago, the team stuck together and kept battling every night, staying in games until the end and holding their own with their opponents.

"We've been getting into it since last year, when we were sophomores," Taylor said. "You can't do that with the rough part. Now, it's time for me, to skyrocket. I'm going to grow, get stronger, get better at our game."

Taylor is feeling very confident about his team's prospects for the new season and thinks the Redbirds will be a much better team.

"Our team is way better than last year," Taylor said. "I feel like, so far, our record is 15-5 so far. And in the last couple of years, we probably won five games, four games in the max. So it's already better and we've played about 20 games so far. Not even for 30."

Taylor also knows that Alton will be ready for the competition in the Southwestern Conference.

"Ready for that," Taylor said.

