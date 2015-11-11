When Kobe Krone graduated earlier this year from Metro East Lutheran High School, the basketball standout didn't want to stop competing in some sort of sport.

Though he knew playing basketball at SIU-Edwardsville (where he's a freshman) wasn't going to be in the picture, he still wanted to have some sort of athletic outlet.

Through conversations with friends of his, Krone discovered an offshoot of the sport of bodybuilding called physique competitions, and he decided to take part in a competition that was held recently in Arnold, Mo., where he finished fourth in the National Physique Committee's Midwest Naturals Novice Class C event.

“It's a growing category in the sport,” Krone said. “What the judges are looking for is some size, but also aesthetics and overall looks. It's kind of like the fitness model event at these competitions.”

Naturals competition disallows the use of substances to help build bodies and physiques; strict testing is performed at events such as these to keep the competitions level.

Krone had a friend who mentioned he was considering taking part in the event in Arnold and it intrigued him. “I went ahead and did it,” Krone said. “I've been wanting to pursue fitness and keep myself in shape and this was a way to do it and stay involved in some kind of sport.

“It was a really cool experience doing this. I had the full support of my parents, who went to the show and enjoyed it. I think this is something I want to keep pursuing.”

While physique competitions may not be as well known, bodybuidling has gained attention over the years from segments on the old ABC's Wide World of Sports anthology series, which covered competitions of various types, and from films such as “Pumping Iron”, a documentary that featured Arnold Schwartzenegger. To get ready for the competition, Krone saw some videos about what he was about to do and also started learning about nutrition and how and what to eat in preparation for the competition.

The learning process and tips he got from other competitors at the show has helped him decide to pursue a degree in nutrition at SIUE, with the goal of obtaining a master's degree and becoming a registered dietitian.

“The big thing I had to learn was how to stick to a diet,” Krone said. “You have to learn how to eat and when to eat; it's a big mental challenge. You have to learn what things will help you, especially going into a competition.

“I eat a lot of proteins and eat things that have a clean, natural focus. Whole foods really make a lot of difference.”

Eventually, Krone hopes to take part in the major competitions such as Mr. Olympia and the Arnold Classic. “I've got a passion for it and I have friends who are really helping,” Krone said. “I've got the support of my parents and that means a lot to me.

“It's something I don't want to stop doing. I'm really excited to have the opportunity to take part in shows like this.”

