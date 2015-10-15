Gift Card Drawings for Those Who Hear Speakers at Nov. 7 Event

ALTON - Living with diabetes can be challenging at times but the more knowledge about the disease you can gather, the easier it will be to manage — and the healthier you’ll be.

One great opportunity to learn more is at Alton Memorial Hospital’s 15th annual Diabetes Fair. This educational and fun event will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. Guests can enter through the Duncan Wing lobby. The Diabetes Fair is part of National Diabetes Month.

While you’re at the Diabetes Fair, you can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available. You’ll also enjoy a complimentary boxed lunch, courtesy of Firehouse Subs, served in the cafeteria.

Take advantage of a “health snapshot” with various screenings available at the fair. A free comprehensive screening package is also available to those who register. The package includes A1C, blood pressure and foot screenings.

To gain even more knowledge, come listen to presentations from experts in the field in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Everyone who comes to listen to the speakers will be entered into a drawing to win either a $50 Applebee’s gift card or a $50 Target gift card.

Kristine Ward, a physical therapist with BJC Home Health Services, will speak on “Diabetes and Exercise: Adopting Healthy Behaviors,”, at 10 a.m.

Naomi Ward, a dietitian at AMH, will speak on “Portion Distribution and Drink Less Sugar – It’s All About Carbs!” at 11 a.m. AMH chef Chad Crabtree will also provide free recipe samples during this presentation.

To register for the fair and to make an appointment for the screening package, call 800-392-0936.

