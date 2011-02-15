Villa Rose Senior Living Community will host "Know the 10 Warning Signs," a program to address the need for early detection of Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss. Presented by Rachel Lugge, Illinois Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association, the program covers the warning signs of dementia and how to seek diagnosis.

It is appropriate for both persons with dementia and their loved ones. The public is invited and encouraged to make reservations by calling 377-3239. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. The program will be held on Thursday, February 24, at 2:00 pm. Villa Rose is located at 401 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto.

