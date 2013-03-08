Students had a wonderful and productive time in our 2 knitting classes this quarter! Beginners and advanced students learned new ideas and direction .

Good News to You! We had a snow day so the next Knitting Session has been delayed. This means YOU can still sign up!

KNITTED AND FULLED (FELTED) SLIPPERS

· Experienced – Basic knitting (cast on, knit and purl)

Cost per 3 week session is $50.oo

Learn everything you need to know to knit a sock, knitting on double pointed needles,turning the heel and kitchner stitching we will full (felt) them, shrinking them to fit you and making all you mistakes disappear! How cool is that!

Thursday Fulled Slippers March 14 – March 28 7:00pm – 9:00pm note: this is 1 week later than the online schedule appears

Call By Design in Alton to sign up. 618-433-1400

