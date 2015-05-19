Metro East Lutheran’s baseball team played possibly its best game of the season in a play-in game to the regional on Monday against East Alton-Wood River, winning 6-1.

Pitcher Alex Peck finished all seven innings for the Knights, scattering only four hits, one earned run, four walks and striking out five batters.

Metro East Lutheran coach Joel Rempfer said Peck’s sharp pitching was a key to the victory.

“When you have good pitching, it makes it a lot easier to play defense,” Rempfer added. “Peck pitched an excellent game.”

Rempfer described his Metro East hitting attack as balanced against the Oilers, with six players having a hit apiece.

The Knights’ Brad Boivin had the biggest hit with a single that drove in runs with players on second and third base.

“It was a balanced team effort,” Rempfer said. “Our defense played really well and it was one of the better games we had defensively.”

Metro East Lutheran, 13-15, meets Dupo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a regional semifinals game.

