ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus honored local athletes Tuesday night during the 2018 Quarterback Club’s Award Banquet.

The offensive line award for week one went to Civic Memorial, weeks two and three went to Alton High and week four went to East Alton Wood River.

The Defensive Lineman Player of the Week for week one went Devin LaRue, week two went to Nick Walker, week three went to Izell Terrell and Gavin Haynes and week four went to Gavin Haynes.

Offensive Back Player of the Week for week one was Michael Ilch, week two was Tim Johnson, week three was Tim Johnson and Kaleb Ware and week four was Brody Newberry.

Defensive Back Player of the Week for week one was Ahmad Sanders, week two was JuQui Womack, week three was Kaleb Ware and week four was Braeden Wells.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Quarterback Club will be hosting their end of the year Award Banquet.

