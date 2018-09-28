Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus honored local athletes Tuesday night during the 2018 Quarterback Club’s Award Banquet.

The offensive line award for week one went to Civic Memorial, weeks two and three went to Alton High and week four went to East Alton Wood River.

The Defensive Lineman Player of the Week for week one went Devin LaRue, week two went to Nick Walker, week three went to Izell Terrell and Gavin Haynes and week four went to Gavin Haynes.

Offensive Back Player of the Week for week one was Michael Ilch, week two was Tim Johnson, week three was Tim Johnson and Kaleb Ware and week four was Brody Newberry.

Defensive Back Player of the Week for week one was Ahmad Sanders, week two was JuQui Womack, week three was Kaleb Ware and week four was Braeden Wells.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Quarterback Club will be hosting their end of the year Award Banquet.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this:

Feb 29, 2024 - CM Alumnus Jonathan Denney Serves As Keynote Speaker At 77th Annual Gallatin Awards On March 17

Oct 31, 2023 - SIUE Men's Soccer Player Pavel Dashin Earns OVC Player of the Week Award

Jan 16, 2024 - Ava Stoller Collects OVC Freshman of the Week Honors

Oct 17, 2023 - SIUE Men's Soccer Sweeps OVC Weekly Awards

Oct 10, 2023 - SIUE Men's Soccer Players Murphy and Gomez Earn OVC Weekly Awards

 