ALTON - The Alton Knights of Coumbus Quarterback Club recently honored several throughout the area with top players of the year and nearly 200 attended the gathering.

The Players of the Year were:

Offensive back: John Whitworth, Civic Memorial

Defensive back: Rikki Lafferty, Civic Memorial

Article continues after sponsor message

Offensive line: Civic Memorial: Jordan Stagner, Curtis Deckard, Andrew Deckard, Brandon Deckard, Cody Reynolds and Jacob Brockman.

Defensive lineman: Billy Mathis

Bill Keller, one of the coordinators of the banquet at the Alton Knights of Columbus, said each year, the group has a dinner to have coaches talk about the upcoming season, then after week four, they have another dinner to announce the top players the first through fourth week. After the ninth week, the fourth through ninth top players are honored along with players of the year.

Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River all participate in the initial dinner and are the teams the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club concentrates on during the season.

“We started this in 1968,” Keller said. “The Elks Club had previously had it for a number of years and were going to give it up. Eldon “Twirp” Williams was our first president of the Quarterback Club. It means a lot to the kids and families. A lot of parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles attend and people really look forward to it every year. The families are excited to see their kids recognized and this is something we do for the schools and the kids every year.”

More like this: