GLEN CARBON - Knights of Columbus members from St. Cecelia's Church in Glen Carbon were out in force Friday morning on a street corner near Wal-Mart for their annual Tootsie Roll campaign.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tootsie Roll campaign for the Knights of Columbus assists people with intellectual disabilities. The Knights of Columbus chapter at St. Cecelia's donates the money directly to Edwardsville School District 7 and its programs. Frank Luitjohn was joined by two other men working the corner.

"We do this every year, usually the first weekend of October for the mentally challenged," Luitjohn said. "It is something those of us who do it love to do. We will continue to be out over the weekend for anyone who wishes to donate."

More like this: