GLEN CARBON - The Knights of Columbus-Niemeyer Insurance Group recently made a generous $1,000 donation to Father McGivney Catholic High School as part of the sponsorship program that Father McGivney Catholic School runs each fall.

Development and Marketing Director Elizabeth Moody said the sponsorship program is one of the main financial support programs for Father McGivney School.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The sponsorship program gives local businesses the opportunity to support our high school students all year long while marketing their business to a large, loyal and engaged audience," Moody said.

The current financial climate has created some concern but Moody explains, "We are incredibly blessed to see our community, families, and donors continue to support our sponsorship program despite the Pandemic. It is clear that making Father McGivney Catholic High School and Catholic education a priority for investment - seems to be as strong as ever."

The community support ensures that all students regardless of economic status have the opportunities to attend, enjoy, and flourish at Father McGivney High School. Moody added: "This year we have created more value by having the sponsorships run the entire year for all of our events. Our sponsors will have signage at every event - including our very popular, sell out events like our Golf Outing and Dinner Auction.

"Our 2020 Golf Outing, to be held October 4, 2020, at Sunset Hills sold out in 30 minutes," Moody said. "Our 7 signage opportunities on our Soccer Scoreboard have been a big hit with local businesses as well."

If your business or family is interested in being a part of the McGivney Sponsorship Program, please reach out to the Development Department at 618-855-9010.