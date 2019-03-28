EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville soccer player Emma Sitton has officially signed with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emma recently scored a game-winning goal for the Tigers over O'Fallon and is a strong offensive player.

"I received a lot of help from my club coach at UMSL," Sitton said. She explained that when UMSL asked her to visit the school and when a scholarship was offered, she said, "I just knew it was my home when I got there."

Emma plans to pursue a nursing degree at UMSL and said she is extremely excited about her college choice.

More like this:

Aug 6, 2024 - Oertle Helps Propel Tigers Girls Softball Squad To Regional Crown, She Is A Spencer Homes Female Athlete of Month

Aug 20, 2024 - CM's Marlee Durbin Continues To Develop Her Basketball Skills, She Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month

Jun 25, 2024 - Kristina Castelli Celebrates Prom Queen and Athletic Success: She Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Jul 23, 2024 - ISU's Tidye Pickett Was First African-American Woman To Compete In Olympics In 1936 

Jul 3, 2024 - Granite City's Lilly Mathes Shines at SWISA Relays, Is A Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Month

 