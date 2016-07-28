KMW Productions to host "The Wakeup Call" at Alton Little Theater Aug. 6 and 7
ALTON - “The Wakeup Call,” written by Kyria M. Williams and directed by Kenneth Paris, should be a production that will leave area drama watchers inspired.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“The Wakeup Call” is set for shows on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at Alton Little Theater.
The synopsis of the story line is as follows: Stacy is a young woman, born and raised in church, greatly involved, but living a double life. Frank, her boyfriend, however, is from the streets. Stacy prayer is that Frank will attend church service with her sometimes. He attends church, but does not leave the same way he came. Could Frank's conversion mean that she has to get her life in order as well? Be careful what you're praying for, because God just might give it to you!
“We have had really good crowds in St. Louis and St. Charles for the show,” Williams said. “It is definitely a Christian-based stage play. The message is about living what we have been taught. We are taught real-life scenarios and stories within the production. I think people, regardless of their faith, will walk out of this production inspired in some way. We have a great cast. I am proud of all of them.”
Purchase tickets online at www.kmwproductions.org
Tickets are advance $15 until this Friday. After this Friday, tickets are $20.
The cast consists of:
Kechia King as Stacy
Jonta King as Frank
Donald Douglas as Dad Collins
Dawn Richards as Mom Collins
Titus Reed as Pastor Kempton
Tanya Harvey as First Lady Kempton & Aunt Barbara
Julius Young as Darnell
Kim Harvey as Holly
Ketra Sims as Sista Loocy
Kennetha Paris as Momma Mae as well as Director
Alex Johnson as Amanda
LaShunda Gardener as Christine
Narva Barnett as Nicole
Trey Williams - Producer
Erica Ja'net - Stage Manager
More like this: