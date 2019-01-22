ALTON - The James Klockenkemper Insurance Agency has made a difference in nearby area schools with a treasured grant program.

The Klockenkemper Insurance Agency provided local teachers with $1,200 in grants for their classrooms in 2018 through the Farmers Thanks America's Teachers program. Some of the area teachers that received grants were Gilson Brown Elementary, St. Mary's Elementary, Eunice Smith, Lewis and Clark Elementary, St. Ambrose School, and North Elementary.

Many of the items are not what one would think of as traditional school supplies, Klockenkemper said.

"Teachers requested and received wireless amplifiers, child size rockers, a coffee maker for the teachers' lounge, sports equipment for physical education, small child size table and chairs for the principal's office, and comfy reading chairs as well as colorful stools, learning aids, and building blocks," he said. "Farmers Insurance also offers a discount to professionals such as teachers on their insurance lines.

“We appreciate everything our teachers do for our local students, and this is our way of giving back, helping them in the classroom with items that are not in the traditional budget. Teachers know what they need or want to help their students succeed and it is our pleasure to help them,” Klockenkemper said.

Klockenkemper owns a full-service insurance agency and also provides Illinois vehicle license plates, renewals, and title work at his office, 603 W. Delmar, next to Walgreens in North Alton. For more information on Farmers Insurance and financial services and programs for teachers and other professionals, contact Klockenkemper at his office, by phone at 618-466 9535 or by email at jklockenkemper@farmersagent.com.

