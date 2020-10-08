The Bunker Hill, IL - Kiwanis club has achieved regional recognition in the September-October, Illinois/Western Iowa Kiwanis publication, The Illeiowan, for the good work a small-town club can generate. This club is in a town of 1,700 if visiting friends and relatives haven’t gone back to the big cities. The club is one of the 47 community service groups in this rural community. It was formed in 1967 by Fred Hopkins who continues to be a regular attendee.

The Illeiowan piece noted the $100 donation to the school for PPE, two student graduation grants, their delivery of meals on wheels, place America flags on city light poles for holidays, provides medical assistive devices to those in need, have an Easter Egg hunt with a bunny, assist with the construction of a tennis court, participates in Halloween activities and is currently making plans for their yearly Prayer Breakfast. Last year, this club received a distinguished service award by the Regional Kiwanis Governor.

The club has pork chop sandwiches for sale as a summer fundraiser. Club member and Chamber of Commerce member, Jase Media, created a video of one of these efforts. The star of the video is JW Hanks, grandson of club president Bill Hanks. Hanks has been guiding the club since 2006. The video music was supplied by inflightmuzik.com. The video may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTsezHQZ3BA

