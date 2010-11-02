Kitchen Malfunction Triggers Fire Alarm at Alton High School
November 2, 2010 4:36 PM
Earlier today, a kitchen equipment malfunction occurred in the Alton High cafeteria that subsequently triggered the school’s fire alarm. As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated temporarily until the building was cleared for re-entry. At no time, were any students in danger. Alton High operated on a delayed lunch schedule today with all classes and services returning to regular operation by 1:35 p.m.
