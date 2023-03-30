ST. LOUIS - Today, rock n roll legends KISS announced the addition of four new dates on their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final runs of shows will kick off this October and now include stops in Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis and Ft. Worth before wrapping up with a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-worthy career on stage at New York’s famed MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 3, with a KISS Army presale at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on-sale starting on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY



** go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows

Date City Venue

October 20, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 23, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 25, 2023 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

October 27, 2023 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

