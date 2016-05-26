GODFREY – KinderMusik ABC Music & Me classes are now enrolling for four-week summer sessions beginning June 8.

Designed for children ages 3-5, KinderMusik is an award winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music. The classes combine music with expressive language, storytelling, movement and play to expand cognitive and literary skills, as well as creativity and individuality.

Ellen Singh, a licensed KinderMusik educator since 2004, will teach the classes.

Singh has a broad spectrum of educational and clinical experiences including child development, group dynamics, and relationship building—all of which are essential in teaching music to children and their families.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and her master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

“Children get so much enjoyment and learn so much in KinderMusik classes,” Singh said. “This curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for ‘high quality programs’ as defined by the National Institute for Early Education and aligns with Pre-K national and state standards.”

Research shows that music improves a child’s memory, cognitive development, learning skills, and ability to express emotion.

As part of the class, students and parents receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials.

To enroll, contact the Music department at (618) 468-4731. Visit www.lc.edu for more information on classes.

