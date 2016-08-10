GODFREY – KinderMusik ABC Music & Me classes are now enrolling for fall with the first session of four-week classes starting Sept. 7.

Designed for children ages 3-5, KinderMusik is an award winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music. Classes combine music with expressive language, storytelling, movement and play to expand cognitive and literary skills, as well as creativity and individuality.

Instructor Ellen Singh has been a licensed KinderMusik educator since 2004. She has a broad range of educational and clinical experiences including child development, group dynamics, and relationship building—all essential in teaching music to children and their families.

Singh has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

“Children have a lot of fun and learn so much in KinderMusik classes, and research shows that music improves a child’s memory, cognitive development, learning skills and ability to express emotion,” Singh said.

The curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for ‘high quality programs’ as defined by the National Institute for Early Education and aligns with Pre-K national and state standards.

KinderMusik four-week class sessions will be offered September through November. Registration is $65 with a $12 fee for digital class materials, which enhance the course for children and parents.

To enroll, contact the Music department at (618) 468-4731. For more information on music education for children visit http://www.lc.edu/Music_Lessons/.

