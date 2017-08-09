GODFREY – Kindermusik “ABC Music & Me” evening classes are open and enrolling children ages 2-5 for three spring sessions beginning Sept. 6.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music.

Classes are held in four-week sessions from 6-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The first session runs Sept. 6-27; session two will be held Oct. 4-25; a third session runs Nov. 1-29.

Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents will receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials for a fee of $12, which will be collected at the first class of the session.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

The Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high quality programs” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education and the classes align with Pre-K national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning important skills,” Singh said. “Music helps make children better learners while teaching them self-control, improving their coordination, enhancing creativity and inspiring a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.”

To enroll, contact the L&C Music department at (618) 468-4731. Visit www.lc.edu/music for more information on classes.

More like this: