Godfrey, Ill. - Parents now have an opportunity to discover if their child has an aptitude for piano, through classes offered by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Preparatory Program this spring.

KinderKeys, a four-week group piano class for children 5-7, is being offered at the college, as is a new six-week KinderKeys class for students who already have completed the four-week class. Both prepare students to read music and include a recital for parents and friends.

The four-week KinderKeys class will meet from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday Jan. 19 through Feb. 9. The cost for the class is $60, which includes all materials.

The six-week KinderKeys class will meet from 5:05 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Jan. 17 and running through Feb. 21 Cost for this class is $90, which includes all materials.

Jamie Mills will instruct both classes. She is a graduate of SIU Carbondale’s School of Music where she received her Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance.

Class sizes are small, so early enrollment is encouraged. Parents may register their children by calling (618) 468-4731. For more information about the group piano class or private music lessons, please contact Susan Parton Stanard, Music Prep coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.

