Edwardsville - The students in Bridget Steiner’s kindergarten classroom at Nelson Elementary School in the Edwardsville School District recently participated in a livestream program with the star of Netflix program Emily’s Wonder Lab, Emily Calandrelli. Emily shared with students her journey to becoming an aerospace engineer, an author, and a host and executive producer of two science-based youth programs, Xploration Outer Space (FOX on Saturday mornings) and Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix). During the livestream, the kindergarteners were able to observe three intriguing S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) experiments. At the close of the program, Ms. Steiner led her students through a Question and Answer session with the Netflix star. Over six-hundred students participated, however, Ms. Steiner’s kindergarten class was chosen as one of only seven to have live spots.



Emily’s message to these young students was to be brave, stay curious and keep exploring! In addition to Ms. Calendrelli’s two hit children’s television shows, she ventured out to write her own children’s book series featuring a young girl as the main character- Ada Lace Adventures . “Ada Lace has been able to provide every girl with a role model, boys included. It just so happens that the role model is a girl,” says Calendrelli. This book series was written as a result of Ms. Calendrelli’s observation that more boys than young girls were accessing her television shows.

Ms. Bridget Steiner hopes that by giving her students the opportunity to learn about science topics from a familiar Saturday morning television star, her students will continue to be intrigued by all that these fields have to offer – even if they are only 5 years old!

Xploration Outer Space is a Saturday morning TV show on FOX that reaches up to 100 million households each week. The show has been nominated for three Emmy Awards. Emily’s WonderLab can be viewed on Netflix.

