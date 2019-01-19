ST. LOUIS - Munsok So, President and CEO of So Hospitality Group, is introducing his newest fast casual restaurant, Kimchi Guys. Located inside the historic Cutler Building at 612 North 2nd Street, Kimchi Guys will open its doors to the public on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kimchi Guys will occupy part of the first level of the newly-renovated six-story, 50,000-square foot building.

Kimchi Guys will serve lunch and dinner daily, offering a diverse Korean menu that caters to all palates. Guests can experience St. Louis’ first and only Korean Fried Chicken, which is double-fried with a special batter that makes the chicken extra crispy. From a spicy Korean Buffalo to a sweet and savory Honey Butter, guests can choose a signature sauce of their choice. Guests can also experience So’s favorite sauce, the Original, which is a sweet and spicy sauce made from Korean chili peppers.

In addition to Korean Fried Chicken, the menu offers both traditional and non-traditional Korean BBQ options. Some non-traditional items include Korean BBQ tacos, a fried chicken sandwich, and spicy BBQ pork sliders. So also highlights the Bibimbap, which is a popular traditional dish consisting of rice, mixed vegetables, a sweet and spicy chili pepper sauce, a fried egg and a choice of beef, chicken, pork, shrimp or ben a plant-base protein. A vegan menu is also available.

Given the name “Kimchi Guys,” the menu revolves around kimchi in many forms. Originating as far bas as 37 BC, kimchi is a Korean side dish staple consisting of salted and pickled vegetables, most commonly cabbage. So’s menu offers four different kinds of kimchi made in house: spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, spicy radish kimchi and white radish kimchi.

“As a Korean-American, I am very excited to introduce Korean cuisine and Kimchi Guys to the wonderful city of St. Louis. I can’t wait for the public to visit us on February 1st and experience what my team and I have been working so hard on for the last two years,” said So. “On our Grand Opening day, I will donating 100 percent of our net profits to the ALS Association of St. Louis, an organization I believe in.”

To lean more about Kimchi guys visit www.kimchiguys.com.

