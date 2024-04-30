



ALTON - Grass lawn is a landscaping fashion trend that is now among the top drivers of habitat loss for birds and other wildlife in the country. By making space for native plants instead, we can improve the health of our ecosystem to the benefit of birds and humans alike.

Explore the natural beauty and practical functionality of native plants as well as resources that can help anyone, anywhere dig into native plants for birds!

Learn about this important issue from Emily Connor, Education Manager at the Audubon Center at Riverlands, and recently "Audubon Educator of the Year".

The location is the Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd. Alton, Il 62002. Come early to meet the speaker and enjoy your dinner and drinks at the venue.

Contact Chris Krusa, Sierra Club Program Chair at 410-490-5024 if questions.

