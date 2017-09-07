ST. LOUIS — The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation in Memory of Jonny Wade will host its second annual gala on September 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Proceeds from the gala will be used to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and support the foundation’s mission to conquer pediatric cancers through research and advocacy.

Tim Ezell, co-host of “The Thread” on KTVI, will host the event, which is being held during the nationally designated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. From 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., media will have exclusive access to all the guest speakers before the event. Guest speakers will include Foundation Founder and mother of Jonny, Kimberly Wade; Washington University School of Medicine, Pediatric Oncologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dr. Todd Druley; and Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis.

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in memory of 8-year-old Jonny Wade shortly after his passing from a malignant brain tumor. The foundation raised more than $120,000 for pediatric cancer research at its inaugural event, and this year hopes to exceed that number.

“We honor Jonny’s faith and strength by carrying forward his wish as our mission: that no other kid should have cancer,” Kimberly Wade said. “The event is a celebration of the beauty of life and a call to action to do more to fight childhood cancer. We hope to see residents and businesses join us at this event to stand in solidarity against this terrible disease.”

This year the foundation will honor four families impacted by pediatric cancer. Honorees for the second-annual gala will include Colten Skinner, survivor of childhood cancer and diagnosed at 17 years old; Sam Biggs, who passed away from childhood cancer at six years old on January 28, 2015; Leo Fleming, who passed away from childhood cancer at three years old on August 4, 2017; and Jonny Wade, who passed away at eight years old on December 23, 2015.

Each of the families will be attending the gala to honor and support their respective loved ones who were affected by cancer.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor to further the cause of increasing awareness and funding for pediatric cancers, please visit kidsshouldnthavecancer.org/gala or contact the foundation at contact@kshcf.org.

Cancer is the leading cause of disease-related death for children younger than 15 years of age in the United States, yet pediatric cancer research is drastically underfunded. The National Cancer Institute allots only four percent of its budget for childhood cancers, and pediatric cancer treatments aren’t a focus for pharmaceutical research. The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation works to raise public awareness of these issues, influence organizations that allocate federal cancer research funding, and improve access to and awareness of clinical trials for families facing pediatric cancer.

About Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation in Memory of Jonny Wade

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation was founded in memory of 8-year-old Jonny Wade shortly after his passing. Despite the circumstances, Jonny believed he could make a difference for other children affected by cancer and made a selfless wish to his parents: “I don’t want any other kid to have cancer.” Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of disease-related death for children under the age of 15 in the United States. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s mission is to conquer pediatric cancer through research and political action, with an emphasis on responsible spending. Visit kidsshouldnthavecancer.org for more information about the foundation and for photos of the family and events.

