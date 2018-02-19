ALTON - Kids and train enthusiasts of all ages stopped by the Franklin Masonic Lodge Saturday afternoon for the annual Alton Train Show.

“We’ve been doing this for fourteen years,” Jim Parks said. “Getting the kids together to see the trains, that’s what we do it for. Of course, we get all these big kids in here, the kids at heart.”

Even Saturday’s snow didn’t keep visitors from coming to check out some of the vendors and see Dan Manns’ train sets up on the stage, with more than 300 people coming during the first two hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Usually we have our best turn out when the weather bad,” Parks added.

Over 50 tables were set up for train lovers to check everything from engines and tracks to miniature trees for displays.

“We’re already booked solid for next year and have a waiting list,” Parks said. “Fifty-six tables is all we have room, but when somebody calls off or gets sick the next name on the list gets excited they have a table.”

Parks said vendors come from all around to join the Alton Train Show and not just from Illinois but Missouri and Indiana as well.

More like this:

Related Video: