KIDS JAM , a fun & adventurous childrens discipleship program will begin Wed. evening, Sept. 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Godfrey.

DiscipleLand.com has developed this adventure age appropriate program for children K - Grade 6. KIDS JAM will be held every Wed. evening 6-7:30pm beginning Sept. 15 & will include games, snacks as well as bible discovery activities that cover an array of essential topics related to biblical precepts.

Westminster is located at 1433 W.Delmar (Rt.3) Godfrey. Contact wpcgodfrey.org or call 466-5756 for additional information or to pre-register. JAM will be directed by WPC Director of Children/Youth Ministries, Pablo Ayllon.

All riverbend area children are invited to participate in JAM at no cost.

