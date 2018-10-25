ALTON - Chef Willie Fox of Morrison Food and Nutrition at Alton Memorial Hospital helps Max King of Brighton mix a “Scrumptious Banana Smoothie” in a blender during a “Kids in the Kitchen” event Oct. 24 in the AMH café meeting rooms.

Children got to make three pumpkin-related recipes during the event, which gives children hands-on experience with healthy treats. The event was led by Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, along with the Morrison staff.

