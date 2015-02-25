ALTON – Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. The Junior League of Greater Alton is taking on that problem with “Kids in the Kitchen,” an event held at Alton Memorial Hospital designed to teach elementary school children ages 4-12 how to prepare healthy snacks.

“Kids in the Kitchen” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. The event provides a hands-on environment with a goal of promoting child health and wellness by empowering children and youth to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

Call 800-392-0936 to register. Space is limited, and each child in attendance must have a caregiver with them.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH and a member of the Junior League of Greater Alton, led a similar event at the hospital last fall. Approximately 30 children, plus parents and grandparents, were on hand to make some recipes and also learn more about the best types of food and beverages.

“In line with the Junior League of Greater Alton's mission of helping children in our community, the Kids In the Kitchen program is committed to helping families develop healthy food practices and habits,” Dr. Hill said “The kids had a great time both assembling and eating the quick breakfast recipes at this event, and the caregivers gave great feedback about the healthy habits we shared with them. We are looking forward to working with another great group of kids this time, when we focus on preparing healthy snacks.”

