Fletcher Bumpers, 5, of Alton enjoys a tasty snack during the Kids in the Kitchen event held last spring in the AMH Cafeteria. The next Kids in the Kitchen is scheduled for Nov. 4.

ALTON, IL – Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. Alton Memorial Hospital is taking on that problem with “Kids in the Kitchen,” an event designed to teach elementary school children ages 4-12 how to prepare healthy snacks.

“Kids in the Kitchen” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. The event provides a hands-on environment with a goal of promoting child health and wellness by empowering children and youth to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

Call 800-392-0936 to register. Space is limited, and each child in attendance must have a caregiver with them.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, will lead the program along with the hospital’s Food and Nutrition Services staff.

“The Kids In the Kitchen program is committed to helping families develop healthy food practices and habits,” Dr. Hill said “The kids have a great time both assembling and eating the quick recipes at this event, and the caregivers give great feedback about the healthy habits we share with them. We are looking forward to working with another great group of kids this time.”

