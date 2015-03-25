Kids in the Kitchen at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Fletcher Bumpers, 5, of Alton enjoys a tasty snack during the Kids in the Kitchen event held March 11 in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria. The Junior League of Greater Alton partnered with AMH on the program to teach children and their caregivers how to make some nutritious snacks. With Fletcher is his sister, Krystal Bumpers. Article continues after sponsor message Lucia Pulido, 4, of Godfrey seems to be quite satisfied with her latest recipe during the Kids in the Kitchen event held March 11 in the AMH cafeteria. With Lucia is her mother, Ann Pulido. Print Version Submit a News Tip