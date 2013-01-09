ALTON, IL – Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. The Junior League of Greater Alton is taking on that problem withKids in the Kitchen,” an event designed to teach children ages 4-12 how to prepare healthy snacks.

“Kids in the Kitchen” will be offered free of charge at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Alton Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms. Space is limited, so call 618-208-7507 or e-mail jlgakitk@gmail.com to register today. A caregiver is required to attend with children.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Kids in the Kitchen” provides a hands-on environment that actually focuses on preparing healthy foods. The goal is to promote child health and wellness by empowering children and youth to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

 

More like this:

Jun 19, 2023 - Leo's Clubhouse Opens for Kids and Parents

3 days ago - Braised Beef & Mushrooms Recipe

Sep 13, 2023 - Pork Chops with Balsamic Glazed Apples and Onions Recipe

Sep 12, 2023 - State Senator Harriss Meets With SALT Executive Director To Discuss Youth Sports

Aug 8, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Expanding Youth Access To Prosthetics Care

 