ALTON, IL – Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. The Junior League of Greater Alton is taking on that problem with “Kids in the Kitchen,” an event designed to teach children ages 4-12 how to prepare healthy snacks.

“Kids in the Kitchen” will be offered free of charge at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Alton Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms. Space is limited, so call 618-208-7507 or e-mail jlgakitk@gmail.com to register today. A caregiver is required to attend with children.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Kids in the Kitchen” provides a hands-on environment that actually focuses on preparing healthy foods. The goal is to promote child health and wellness by empowering children and youth to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

More like this: