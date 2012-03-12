Join the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and our community for a Kids Health Safety & Activity Fair for families on Saturday March 31, 2012 at Alton Square Mall. From 10:00 - 2:00 pm you can join us for Vendors, Free Bike Helmets, information & Fun at this one day Fair. Stop by and shop at our 4KIDS X KIDS BIZ EXPO or be entertained by the Magic of Chris Carpunky or our lineup of great stage entertainment! Whatever events you choose, you are sure to have a great time!

Kids K - 8th Grade have the opportunity to participate in a Cheerleading Clinic with the Marquette Cheerleaders. One Fee of $30 will provide children an opportunity to learn Sidelines & Cheers as well as an opportunity to dance with the RAMS Cheerleaders in May! Don't delay, sign up your budding start today! 296-5390 for more information!

