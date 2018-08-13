Kids enjoy free swim day at Calhoun Swimming Pool thanks to Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARDIN - On Friday ,August 10, Calhoun Nursing and Rehab sponsored a free swim at the Calhoun Swimming pool. We passed out free school supply packets to the youths of the county and in return, we also had a chance to benefit one of our community’s small businesses. Calhoun Nursing and Rehab wants to thank all who attended our free swim and we hope everyone has a great school year. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip