Levi Schulte, Hunter Roth, Charleigh Wilson, Lucy Baalman, Annie Wilson, Leila Schulte, Lexie Schulte, Paige Browning

HARDIN - On Friday ,August 10, Calhoun Nursing and Rehab sponsored a free swim at the Calhoun Swimming pool. We passed out free school supply packets to the youths of the county and in return, we also had a chance to benefit one of our community’s small businesses. Calhoun Nursing and Rehab wants to thank all who attended our free swim and we hope everyone has a great school year.

