Kids enjoy free swim day at Calhoun Swimming Pool thanks to Calhoun Nursing and Rehab
August 13, 2018 11:15 AM
HARDIN - On Friday ,August 10, Calhoun Nursing and Rehab sponsored a free swim at the Calhoun Swimming pool. We passed out free school supply packets to the youths of the county and in return, we also had a chance to benefit one of our community’s small businesses. Calhoun Nursing and Rehab wants to thank all who attended our free swim and we hope everyone has a great school year.
