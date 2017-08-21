EDWARDSVILLE – On Saturday, September 9, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host a free event called “Kids, Cars, And Trucks” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is presented by Edison’s Lil’ Inventors Kids Club, which is sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville, and the highlight attraction will be interactive vehicles kids can sit in and use for photo opportunities.

“Last year’s turnout was great, and we hope for an even bigger turnout this year,” said Tom Rezabeck, Edison’s Marketing Manager. “At Edison’s, we love putting smiles on kids’ faces, and getting to honk the horn of an 18-wheeler seems to do the trick every time,” Rezabeck continued.

Some of the vehicles that will line Edison’s parking lot include police cruisers, fire trucks, EMS trucks, a tow truck, a dump truck, a military Humvee, an 18-wheeler, a lineman’s bucket truck, an ATV, and the Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Camaro.

Attendees can enter a free raffle for $50 toward bowling, laser tag, and arcade play at Edison’s, and the first 100 kids ages 12 and under who purchase Edison’s discounted $12 “entertainment doorbuster” will receive a free Edison’s backpack stuffed with school supplies – a $20 value.

Sponsors helping provide the school supplies include TheBank of Edwardsville, Kindercare Learning Center in Edwardsville, Sam’s Club, and Rick Marteeny State Farm. “We will continue to extend promotional benefits to local businesses that want to partner with us on this event,” added Rezabeck.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To learn more or become a sponsor, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

