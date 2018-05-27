ALTON - The Alton Police Department, in partnership with A Precious Organization and the YWCA, laced up their sneakers and the hit court the fourth annual “Ballin’ With A Cop” event Saturday morning.

Lieutenant John Franke helped organize the event with the police department as an effort to help build a positive and healthy relationship with kids in the community.

Franke said with members from all throughout the department jumping in to play and more kids coming out each year the event has continued to grow and provided an opportunity to show children that the members of the department are more than just officers.

Alderwoman Tammy Smith-Williams said the day is just about having fun and not keeping score but the benefits of creating a positive relationship with children and officers are something that can have lasting effects on the community.

