ALTON - The Great Rives and Routes held annual Kid’Cation Train Day at the new Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center Tuesday morning.

This is the first Train Day that families have gotten to experience at the new center Stephanie Tate, Marketing Communications Director with Great Rivers and Routes said.

“We’re indoors which is a gift and people get to see this beautiful facility, watch the trains go by and learn a lot,” Tate said. “We have a lot more room because we’re indoors. We brought Mr. Lincoln here this year. We were able to get more model trains here and we have a craft with Party on Broadway. We have a lot of new things this year. We’ve been able to expand it and make it bigger and better for everyone.”

During Train Day children were not only able to learn about trains but also had the opportunity to view model trains, get a free Amtrak conductors hat and even get a free train whistle.

Kid’Cation runs through Saturday, Aug. 5, for more information on Kid’Cation visit www.visitalton.com/kidcation.

