EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Symphony has announced its summer concert series schedule for 7 p.m. the last Sunday of each month through August 2021.

This Memorial Day weekend, the Edwardsville Community Symphony summer series begins on Sunday, May 30, with the concert theme: "Music Is Joy."

The Edwardsville Community Symphony said it was "so grateful" for the sponsors of the summer series. The sponsors are the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation, Joe DeVary-Country Financial, and the Bank of Madison County.

The rest of the concert series goes as follows:

Sunday, June 27, the theme is "Water Is Life" with Maestro Angelina McLaughlin-Heal as conductor.

Sunday, July 25, the theme is "Side By Side," and will feature the Edwardsville High School Orchestra.

Sunday, August 29, the theme is "Summer Symphony," and the guest conductor is Jay Harkey with other special guests.

SIUE Suzuki released a statement on its Facebook page about the Edwardsville Community Symphony Summer Concert Series for its students: "During the summer series you can see many of your teachers and Suzuki program graduates, so we hope you will attend on the Sundays at Central Park in Edwardsville."

The Edwardsville Community Symphony also reminded residents the annual "Wildey Winter Concert," will be on January 9, 2022.

