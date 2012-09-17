The morning of Saturday, September 8 marked the start of a new season at Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). Youth co-ed fall soccer held its first games of the season at Dolan Park, located at 300 June Street, with 21 teams participating within four different divisions for a

grand total of nearly 300 players. The league hosts participants from five different counties; Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison. The league is for participants in 1st through 8th grade and will run through October. Concessions are available during the games that include nachos,

soda, popcorn and everything in between. Registration is now open for the youth winter basketball leagues for 1st through 6th graders.

In the photo, Aiden Talley, 5 years old, and his big sister, Boston Talley, 9 years old, watch some of the competition at Dolan Park before their game is scheduled to start.

For more information about upcoming leagues, programs and events, please contact JPRD at (618) 498-2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.