Monday, June 18, was the first day of summer outdoor swim lesson at Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department's Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The level 5 instructor, Cori Goetten, observes Jake Wilkinson, 10, as he demonstrates his dive. The level 2 instructor, Kali DeSherlia, supports Keaton Fester, 7, as he works on his kicks. There is still time to register for session II and III swim lessons, but hurry because spaces are filling up fast!

Session II: July 2-12 Session III: July 16-26

9-9:30 Level 1 9-9:45 Level 2 & 6

9-9:45 Level 3 10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 2 & 4 10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:30 Level 1 11-11:45 Level 4

11:30-12 Parent/Child

For more information, please call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221.

