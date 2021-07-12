O'FALLON – On Thursday, July 22, 2021, State Representative Katie Stuart, O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, Debbie Arell-Martinez, Executive Director of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, and other local officials will celebrate the grand opening of the new Keystone Place at Richland Creek senior living community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

In addition to meeting the growing need for senior housing in the area, this extensive project generated hundreds of construction-related jobs and created new employment opportunities for scores of area residents.

State Representative Katie Stuart, O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, Debbie Arell-Martinez, Executive Director of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, Keystone Place at Richland Creek Ownership and Management, other local and state officials, and invited health care, human service and business professionals will be on site for the ribbon cutting.

About Keystone Place at Richland Creek

Keystone Place at Richland Creek includes 64 independent living apartments, 66 traditional assisted living apartments and 19 memory care apartments. The new senior living community has generated a tremendous amount of interest since opening its doors for occupancy in February. As a straight rental retirement community, Keystone Place at Richland Creek does not require a large entrance fee, buy-in or long-term commitment. The community features a variety of spacious studio, one and two bedroom/two bathroom apartment homes.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s distinct assisted living and memory care programs provide personal care and supportive services, such as medication management, bathing, dressing, grooming, meals, and transportation.

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Celebration

1050 Fountain Lakes Drive, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Thursday, July 22, 2021, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Remarks and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4:15 p.m.

For more information about Keystone Place at Richland Creek, visit: www.KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com.

