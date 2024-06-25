JERSEYVILLE - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has scheduled public forums on Illinois American Water’s $152.4 million rate-hike request, including one in Jerseyville on Wednesday, the Citizens Utility Board said Tuesday.

ICC Public Forums on Illinois American Water Rate-hike Request:

7-9 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, Susnig Center Dining Hall, 806 East Franklin Street, Jerseyville

7-9:30 p.m., Monday, July 22, Levy Center – DuPage Township, 251 Canterbury Lane, Bolingbrook

7-9 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, Champaign Public Library, Robeson Pavilion Room AB, 200 W. Green Street, Champaign

Customers who can’t make a public forum can sign a petition against the rate hike at CUBActionCenter.com , and file a public comment against the increase directly with the ICC.

In January, Illinois American Water, the largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in Illinois, serving about 1.3 million customers, filed a $152.4 million (39.5 percent) rate-hike request with the ICC. The utility has won $120 million in rate hikes in less than a decade–an $85 million increase in 2022 and a $35 million hike in 2016.

Illinois American says the latest rate hike would increase average residential monthly water service bills by about $24 per month, while the average wastewater bill would increase by about $3 to $5 per month. Actual rates would depend on a customer’s service area.

The ICC will rule on the rate case, Docket #24-0097, late this year, and new rates would take effect in early 2025.

In testimony filed with the ICC in May, CUB argued that Illinois American’s rate-hike request should be cut by at least 32 percent, or $48.78 million. CUB hopes to add millions of dollars to those reductions by adopting other testimony filed by the staff of the ICC and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

