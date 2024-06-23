EDWARDSVILLE - The girls basketball team at Edwardsville High School is off to a tremendous summer season as the Tigers get ready for the 2024-25 IHSA season this November.

The Tigers were 5-1 on the summer after the CM Shootout, having also swept a shootout at Saint Louis University, and gone 2-1 at a shootout at Civic Memorial. And all of the returning players on the roster have made solid contributions as Edwardsville looks to bounce back from a 17-13 campaign last winter.

"It's going good," said Tigers' head coach Bryan Young. "The girls are working hard, we're developing chemistry, we've got some excitement in the gym. And for the summer, that's all you can ask."

Everyone on the returning roster have stepped up and made positive contributions along the way, and are anxious to enjoy a standout season.

"Everyone is contributing in their own little way," Young said. It includes sophomore Kennedy Gieseking, who came on late in the season as a freshman and made a big impact on the team with her scoring, getting important baskets down the stretch to help the Tigers. She's been joined by junior Gabby Cook, who also helped the Tigers in a big way throughout the season.

"Kennedy Gieseking, Gabby Cook, they've really stepped up," Young said, and Edwardsville has received a boost from senior Alandyn Simmons, a transfer from St. Louis Lift For Life Academy, who was a major contributor to the Hawks' 26-3 record last season.

In addition, sophomore Sophie Shapiro has come off injury and has also shown improvement. Fellow returnees Sammi Reifstick, Ava Skelton, Layne Logan, Kaylee Hauschild, Lydia Struble, Lainey Mcfarlin, and Mia Semeth are all playing well so far this summer.

"Right now, I'm optimistic," Young said. "We've got both girls and excitement in the gym, so we'll see how things go. But I'm feeling very optimistic right now."

